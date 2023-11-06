There will be no water in several streets of Debrecen

There will be no water in several streets of Debrecen

On Tuesday, November 7, 2023, from 09:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Debrecen, water pipe connection works will be carried out on Szalók and Katalin Streets in Debrecen.

For this reason, the water service is suspended in Debrecen from Szalók utca-Sámsoni út to Dorogi utca and from Katalin utca-Sámsoni út to Piroska utca.

The same works are also underway on Pázsit utca on Tuesday, therefore there will be no water service in the even-numbered side of Pázsit utca, Kökény utca, Futó utca Sámsoni út, and in the streets between the even-numbered side and Kassai út, including in the service area of Méhészföld, Dombos tanya, Szikigyakor water.

The above works are necessary due to the four-lane construction of Debrecen highway No. 471.

(Debrecen Waterworks)

