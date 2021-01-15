L’Oréal-Unesco Award to a UD Researcher

Zsuzsa Bagoly, senior lecturer of the Faculty of Medicine at UD is among the L’Oréal-Unesco award winners this year. She has been recognised for her research work aimed at making the treatment of stroke patients more efficient.

The L’Oréal-Unesco “for Women in Science” award is unique in the Hungarian science community. It was established to support female scientists from any part of the country. The patron of the programme is the Hungarian Academy of Sciences (MTA). The jury, which consists of members of MTA, recognised the work of two scientists working in the field of medicine. Zsuzsa Bagoly, senior lecturer at the Faculty of Medicine of UD researches ischemic stroke, the most common cause of adult disability.

– We have focused on the development of diagnostic methods that would allow us to design personal treatment plans based on taking blood samples in the 3-4.5-hour critical period after a stroke. The currently applied method is the removal or dissolution of the clot, but the latter is effective only in 35-40 percent of cases. Our aim is to increase this ratio – explained Zsuzsa Bagoly to hirek.unideb.hu.

Stroke is sometimes caused by bleeding, but in most cases by the obstruction of brain vessels by clots. In the framework of the project blood samples were taken from over 400 patients who had received clot dissolution treatment.

– This number of samples is outstanding even by international standards. Our main task is to predict the outcome of treatments after clot dissolution based on the analysis of various factors of blood coagulation. We are also aiming to be able to predict the probability of bleeding complications from a blood sample, with a view to improving the efficiency and safety of treatments. Our objective is to develop new therapeutic approaches and, in the long term, to develop medications that allow us to treat acute stroke efficiently – explained the researcher.

Stroke has been one of the main causes of death in Hungary for years. The treatment of stroke patients means a significant social and financial burden for both the families concerned and society. Zsuzsa Bagoly hopes that the L’Oréal- Unesco award will draw attention to the importance of the issue and the prevention of stroke.

– Besides raising awareness, the award may also inspire young people to start a career as a researcher. This line of work is not definitely a feminine job. But this award may call attention to the role of women in the research community. It is an honour to belong to this elite club – pointed out Zsuzsa Bagoly who, besides being a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Medicine, is a mother of three children.

During the 18-year history of the L’Oréal-Unesco award, 49 researchers have been recognised so far. The purpose of the scholarship is to inspire young women to achieve outstanding scientific results, and to empower women in various fields of research in Hungary.