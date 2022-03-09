Successful application program at the Faculty of Dentistry

Special notes were developed and additional internships were organized for students at the Faculty of Dentistry of the University of Debrecen within the framework of an EU tender. The multiannual program aims to increase the quality of training and reduce drop-out rates.

Students of the Faculty of Dentistry of the University of Debrecen can acquire special preclinical practical subjects in one of the most modern dental phantom and dental technology laboratories in Europe. In the phantom complex, students do not treat patients but can practice on plastic so-called phantom puppets. The European Union project, which started in 2017, provided an opportunity to help students develop by introducing extra practical lessons.

For those who are slower and require more attention than manual activities, this project has been a great help. We organized additional exercises where they were given the opportunity to deal more with the preparatory exercises and then if patients are treated, they will be done with more confidence

– explained Csaba Hegedűs, head of the department, the professional head of the project faculty.

hirek.unideb.hu