A soldier had more than two thousand child pornography recordings

A soldier was sentenced to eight and a half years for collecting pornographic recordings of children, the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Capital City told MTI.

They wrote that according to the data of the procedure, as a contract soldier in 2022, the man, who had been demobilized in the meantime, had 2,131 recordings of people under the age of 18 in his possession. Of these, 2,005 recordings are of children between the ages of 12 and 18, while 34 are of children under the age of 12, who were made to commit sexual acts by torture or force. In other recordings, the minors were depicted in a situation that seriously insulted their sexuality.

In March 2023, the Debrecen Regional Investigative Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the public soldier for two counts of child pornography in the case.

With the binding second-instance decision announced on October 13, the Capital Court of Justice sentenced the former soldier to 8 years and 6 months in prison and 9 years of disqualification from public affairs, upholding the first-instance verdict, and permanently prohibited him from any occupation or activity involving a person under the age of 18- stated the appeals general prosecutor’s office.

(Debreceni Nap)