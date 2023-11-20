Weightlifting national championship: the people of Debrecen won three gold medals on the first day

Successes from Debrecen and Kecskemét, including victories by juniors, marked the first day of the national weightlifting championship in Nyíregyháza.

On Saturday, winners were announced in 11 categories – five women’s and six men’s weight groups – and three of the weaker and not stronger representatives triumphed for Debrecen’s FISZEJ SE, and two for Kecskemét’s TE. Six of last year’s first placers were able to defend their titles: Laura Richter (49 kg), Karina Kecskés (55), Cintia Árva (59), Adrienn Tóth (64), Lénárd Zolnai (61) and Szilárd Fekécs (81). Kecskés was able to become adult champion again as a junior, and Zolnai as a youth, at the age of 16, just a few days short.

The first-day champions

women:

45 kg: Enikő Gercsák (FISSEJ SE) 100 kg (break 43 kg, push 57 kg)

49 kg: Laura Richter (FISSEJ SE) 110 (50, 60)

55 kg: Karina Kecskés (FISSEJ SE) 169 (75, 94)

59 kg: Orphan Cintia (Kecskemét TE) 162 (70, 92)

64 kg: Adrienn Tóth (Kecskemét TE) 165 (75, 90)

men:

55 kg: Noel Fekécs (Békéscsaba SSZSE) 175 (75, 100)

61 kg: Lénárd Zolnai (Oroszlányiak VSK) 183 (82, 101)

67 kg: Dániel Ferenczy (BKV Élére SC) 203 (90, 113)

73 kg: Lajos Újvári (Testvériség SE) 281 (128, 153)

81 kg: Szilárd Fekécs (Tatabányai SC) 300 (130, 170)

89 kg: Noel Nagy (Kecskemét TE) 267 (122, 145)

(Debreceni Nap)

Photo: Facebook/Zoltán Kecskés