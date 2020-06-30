Euro money market statistics: third maintenance period 2020

Data for daily average nominal borrowing and lending turnover in the secured and unsecured markets

Unsecured market

Data for weighted average rate for unsecured wholesale sector borrowing

In the third maintenance period of 2020, which started on 6 May 2020 and ended on 9 June 2020, the borrowing turnover in the unsecured segment averaged €145 billion per day. The total borrowing turnover for the period as a whole was €3,632 billion. Borrowing from credit institutions, i.e. on the interbank market, represented a turnover of €287 billion, i.e. 8% of the total borrowing turnover, and lending to credit institutions amounted to €353 billion. Overnight borrowing transactions represented 52% of the total borrowing nominal amount. The weighted average overnight rate for borrowing transactions was -0.54% for the interbank sector and -0.51% for the wholesale sector, compared with -0.53% and -0.50% respectively in the previous maintenance period.

Secured market

Data for weighted average rate for secured wholesale sector borrowing and lending

In the third maintenance period of 2020, the borrowing turnover in the secured segment averaged €341 billion per day, while the total borrowing turnover for the period as a whole was €8,523 billion. Cash lending represented a turnover of €7,838 billion and the daily average amounted to €314 billion. Most of the turnover was concentrated in tenors ranging from overnight to up to one week, with overnight transactions representing around 24% and 25% of the total nominal amount on the borrowing and lending side respectively. The weighted average overnight rate for borrowing and lending transactions was, respectively, -0.52% and -0.49% for the wholesale sector, compared with -0.53% and -0.50% in the previous maintenance period.