A Harry Potter weekend will be organized for the first time in Debrecen

Reading is promoted on the first Harry Potter weekend in Debrecen, on February 23-25. The organizers welcome all age groups with colorful programs.

At the press conference of the mini-festival in Debrecen on Monday, the main organizer Norbert Némethy-Szilágyi, the founder of Borostyán Produkció, said that the most important mission of the Harry Potter weekend, which will be organized with the cooperation of local communities, is to bring young people closer to the world of reading and books.

Over three days, 36 programs await those interested in seven locations, the festival offers, among other things, a cinema experience, a Slam Poetry evening and a magical restaurant menu from the world of Harry Potter, but those who were primarily enchanted by the costumes of the characters of the well-known series will not be disappointed, he said.

Tamás Fejér, the manager of the Apolló cinema, added: that with experiences for children and adults, they tried to compile the program so that everyone “from 3 to 112 years of age” could find something to their liking. An important message of the meeting is that it can be realized through the cooperation of communities and restaurants in Debrecen, he said.

According to his hopes, the Apollo cinema will be one of the main venues of the festival, which will move the entire city, where the first four films of the Harry Potter series will be shown, the first also in English.

An audience meeting will be organized with Harry’s Hungarian voice, voice actor Ádám Gacsal, and graphic cartoonist Viktor Kostyál will turn anyone into a Hogwarts student in a few minutes in the cinema’s lobby – Tamás Fejér explained the details, noting that in addition to numerous quiz games, there will also be owl petting at Apollo.

The German Cultural Forum in Debrecen, which also functions as a house of culture, welcomes children to experience Harry Potter painting and adults to drink wine on the three days of the festival, said Andrea Horváth, the forum’s president.

The local Pagony bookstore organizes magic wand-making crafts and interactive story therapy sessions for children, added store manager Zsuzsa Végh.

(Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft.)