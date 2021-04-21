The prosecution is calling for arrest for domestic violence

The Debrecen Regional Investigation Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a contract soldier for a misdemeanor offense, a crime of defamation and a crime of harassment against a person.

According to the investigation so far, the husband, who served as a soldier, had been regularly abusing his wife for many years, even in the presence of his children, who had since reached the age of majority. On these occasions, he mostly attacked his wife in a way that reached the level of mild bodily harm, in various ways, so he jerked, pushed and strangled her.

On April 19, 2021, the man shouted at his wife in their home in Debrecen and demanded an account from his wife and demanded a tablet from her. The woman claimed she hadn’t done it, but she was helping to find what her husband had been shouting for, lingering for a long time, dragging him to the ground in the yard of the property, and dragging several meters on the concrete.

The man then smashed various kitchen utensils in the house and stated that he would break and crush until his wife gave him the requested tablet. He then walked over to his wife and found her in the kitchen with various things like dish soap, oil, coffee cream powder and cola.

The perpetrator also threatened to abuse her daughter, who was raised to protect her mother, in case she interfered in what happened.

As a result of the abuse, the woman suffered light bruises on her neck, bruises on her elbows and thighs, and bleeding in the area around her right eye.

The soldier did not complain about the order of detention or the disclosure of the suspicion but refused to testify.

The investigating prosecutor’s office issued a motion to arrest the suspect. The Military Council of the Debrecen Tribunal decides on the coercive measure.

ugyeszseg.hu