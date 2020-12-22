More buses are in service in Debrecen, with the help of 225 millions given by the EU

The Inter Traction Electrics Kft. added the first three buses to DKV Zrt. under a project supported by the European Regional Development Fund under identification number ROHU-390, the two companies signed a contract in September to purchase four new buses. The vehicles handed over will be put on the market by DKV Zrt. in the beginning of January 2021. The fourth bus will be ready by May.

The total cost of the project entitled “Development of public transport along the cross-border urban poles at the level of Oradea and Debrecen” in Debrecen is 340,794,160 HUF including the establishment of three smart stops, the further development of the electronic ticketing system and two midibuses and two urban and suburban buses.

The Mercedes Sprinter Reform-S CITY, Mercedes-Benz Reform 501 HP and Mercedes Sprinter Reform-S INTERCITY buses, which have just been handed over and presented, are scheduled to be available in January 2021. The midibus will be used to serve the smaller passenger parts of the city belonging to the administrative area of ​​Debrecen, and the city and the suburban bus will run on bus lines with a large average travel distance.

DKV currently provides public transport services along two tram lines and five trolleybus lines, on about sixty bus lines. In the dynamically developing city of more than 200,000 inhabitants, the company currently provides 130 buses for bus transport.

In recent years, new residential parks and new industrial parks have been established on the outskirts of the city, as a result of which travel needs have changed and transformed. Thanks to the introduction of new vehicles, it will be possible to reallocate the vehicles involved in serving these districts to other, busier, higher-traffic districts in the network.

The fourth vehicle purchased under the project is the Mercedes-Benz Intouro M, which will be equipped with a Euro VI diesel engine.

The buses are manufactured by Inter Traction Electrics Kft.

The purchase cost of the four buses: 225,382,400 HUF .

DKV

Photo: Facebook / László Papp