Clock change: winter time starts on Sunday

Winter time starts on Sunday, the clocks are officially changed from three in the morning to two in the morning. The time adjustment also affects some domestic and international trains, as well as night bus services.

The MÁV-Volán group informed MTI on Friday that on the night of the clock change in domestic traffic, some trains will run according to summer time, and some trains will already run according to winter time, and accordingly they will wait for the time adjustment when departing.

The Budapest-Esztergom, Szeged-Hódmezővásárhely, and Debrecen-Nagykereki sections were mentioned among the affected lines.

It was indicated that several international trains will be affected by the time adjustment on foreign railway lines, including Corona InterCity (Brassó), Ister InterCity (Bucharest), and Kálmán Imre EuroCity (Munich).

According to the information of the Budapest Transport Center (BKK), on Sunday morning most night flights, which run every hour, half hour, or even more often, the departures between 2 and 3 o’clock follow both winter and summer time.

Bus routes 907A, 909A, 914A, 931A, and 973A only depart between 2 and 3 a.m. according to summer time, they added.

Attention was drawn to the fact that on some lines – typically for less frequent services – one or two departure times differ from the above.

Anyone on these flights (918, 922B, 937, 938, 940, 943, 948, 956, 964, 972, 980, 990, 992, 994, 996, 996A, 998, 999), you can check the changes on the BKK website – they wrote.