Kanye West is obsessed with Hitler and Nazism

It turned out that the world-famous rapper is obsessed with the Nazi dictator, which is why many people turned away from him.

One of Kanye West’s former employees claims that the rapper is so devoted to Adolf Hitler that he used his methods to run his businesses, which created a “hostile work environment”, Blikk reports.

He praised Hitler for how skillfully he was able to amass so much power so quickly, and also talked about the great things he and the Nazi Party had accomplished for the German people.

– said the informant, who does not want to reveal his identity for fear of retaliation from Kanye West. The rapper also spoke openly to them about his admiration for Mein Kampf, and in fact, his plans included releasing his 2018 album under the title Hitler, but in the end, they were able to talk him out of it and that’s how the title of the album became “Ye”.

A few weeks ago, Kanye West – who now calls himself Ye – caused a huge stir at Paris Fashion Week when he wore a White Lives Matter T-shirt. Later, he made an anti-Semitic statement on his social media page, which can be interpreted as a fatal blow to Jewish people.

