The DVSC – Mezőkövesd Zsóry FC championship football match will be held on Saturday, February 12 at 5 pm at the Nagyerdei Stadium.

Passengers with a valid ticket or season ticket for the match can use the services of DKV Zrt. free of charge between 14:00 and 22:00 on this day – DKV sent a message, wishing the Debrecen players good luck.

debreceninap.hu