A horse resting station is being built with EU funding in Hajdú-Bihar county

A horse resting station is being built in Vámospércs with European Union funding, the investment company told MTI.

Horse Trans Cargo Kft. Won a HUF 209.28 million grant for the project, which includes the acquisition of the necessary equipment and the IT training of an employee.

The investment with a total cost of more than HUF 298 million is scheduled to end in August 2023

– they wrote.

Horse Trans Cargo Kft. Deals with professional horse transport, its customers are horse owners and transporters. The company undertakes individual transport and also launches a weekly car with groupage.

The company needs another site, according to the announcement, because the other has been reclassified as a Chinese quarantine station so horses from China can be rested there. Animals from the EU can move to the new station.

According to the regulations, horses must not be transported for more than 24 hours at a time, and then they must be rested for at least 9 hours, but the journey may be interrupted for a much longer period of time – the investment was justified.

The company said in response to a question from MTI that 5 to 15 horses are usually admitted per week. In addition to the transport rules, the length of the rest may depend, inter alia, on the completion of official documents or veterinary examinations or on the compulsory rest period for drivers. Sometimes the seller stops the delivery because he did not receive the purchase price of the horse. The most important destinations of the Hajdú-Bihar county station are Belgium, Bulgaria, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Romania, Spain, and Turkey, they added.

Horse Trans Cargo Kft., Established in 2003, employed 24 people in 2020, according to the public report. At that time, the company closed with a net sales revenue of more than HUF 683 million and a profit after tax of almost HUF 123 million.

MTI

Photo: Horse Trans Cargo Kft.