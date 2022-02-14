These sections should be avoided in and around Debrecen

Workers work in and around Debrecen on many streets and motorway sections. Based on the road data, we collected where to expect congestion and avoid the affected sections.

A junction is being built on the M35 motorway, so only the outer lane can be walked on both sides near the resting place in Józsa. Between km 31 and km 32, the stop lane is closed on both sides.

– at the junction of the M35 motorway, km 217, a previously demolished public lighting pole will be restored. They work with road congestion and speed limits.

– In Debrecen, on the section of Rakovszky Dániel Street, a water pressure pipe had been broken earlier. Those heading towards Benedek Elek Square will be diverted to the inner lane at 226 km.

The junction will be rebuilt on the main road 33 in Debrecen, at the intersection of Nyíl utca and Hadházi út. They work with lane closure and speed limits.

On the main road 48, between Debrecen and Vámospércs, and between Vámospércs and the border, due to construction works, restrictions may make it difficult to get ahead, writes the roadmap.

