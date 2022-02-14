The Nobel Prize-winning professor assists the University of Debrecen

A scientific and social advisory body of renowned domestic and foreign experts will help the development of the University of Debrecen in the future, the institution’s press office said.

According to their announcement, the board, which includes Nobel Prize-winning pharmacologist Louis Joseph Ignarro, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and several members of the Nobel Prize Committee, will help you with your professional advice, in line with scientific, social and international trends.

György Kossa, chairman of the board of trustees, said the board could be used to make the most scientifically sound decisions for the university, making the institution even more effective in research and education, and in building and expanding international relations.

“It’s a body that works with a broad vision for the future of the university. After a thorough examination of the disciplines, members formulate and pass on comments that can be used to develop new practices and proposals at the faculty level, to strengthen industrial relations, and to further harmonize education and science, ”quotes György Kossa, who said the board’s activities it can also open up new avenues for science, foreign scholarships and university collaborations.

The presence of experts can draw the attention of highly regarded foreign universities and developed countries to the University of Debrecen. This could create important collaborations that could facilitate student and research exchanges, cross-border knowledge sharing, the president said.

He added that they want to formulate a new approach and directions, these new solutions can help the university to become as well-known and popular as possible, whether in science, research or education, both domestically and internationally.

The chairman of the advisory board is Péter Nagy, a professor at the University of Debrecen, director of scientific and international relations at the National Institute of Oncology, a member of the European Academy of Cancer Research and a Hungarian delegate to the Scientific Council of the WHO International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

According to the communication, Peter the Great emphasized that a wide range of disciplines are represented on the board in order to ensure that the different disciplines receive balanced attention.

The nationally unique, fifty-member scientific and social advisory board will announce its formal establishment at its first meeting, after which operational work will begin. Personal consultations can only take place if the epidemic situation allows, they wrote.

The list of members of the DE Scientific and Social Advisory Board is available at this link.

MTI