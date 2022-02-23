Neuroscience research in partnership at the University of Debrecen

The Institute of Anatomy, Histology, and Development of the Faculty of General Medicine of the University of Debrecen has won research support with NeurotechEU’s partner universities. The aim of the scientific project is to investigate the neurological changes underlying the genetic causes of intellectual disabilities.

Neuron ERA-NET is an international application platform that provides support to researchers in the field of neuroscience. The focus of this year’s program is to examine the developmental disorders of the central nervous system. The University of Debrecen has received a total of € 1.4 million from the Medical University of Göttingen, the European Institute of Oncology in Milan, the Miguel Hernández University in Spain, the University of Haifa, and the Center for Disease Research in Leuven.

University of Debrecen researchers joined the international research competition at the invitation of NeurotechEU partner University of Bonn.

hirek.hundeb.hu