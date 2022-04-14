Doctor’s inauguration ceremony at the University of Debrecen

After more than two years, the University of Debrecen was able to inaugurate its new doctors again in the presence of family members, relatives, and acquaintances. The habilitated doctoral and Professor Emeritus titles were also presented at the ceremony on Saturday.

The biggest celebration of the scientific life of our university is the doctoral inauguration. The young colleagues who have matured into independent research will then receive their doctoral degrees, and at the same ceremony the achievements of the further stages of their professional careers will be recognized, diplomas of the habilitates will be awarded, and colleagues whose professional achievements and careers are outstanding of which. These are the outstanding stages of a professional, scientific career, symbolizing the essence of university existence

– László Csernoch said in his celebratory speech.

The Vice-Chancellor of Science of the University of Debrecen has given guidance to the newly initiated doctors for a successful research career.

Wherever they continue their careers, they can choose a place where they can develop further, work at a higher level than before, meet more and more challenges, and work more and more on their own. All this should be combined with the publication of publications, books, and patents that are recognized by their profession and, if possible, internationally prestigious. Only this type of conscious construction can create an opportunity for you to achieve everything that this diploma entitles you to by completing your research career and carrying out independent research work. In the meantime, one and only one standard should be considered, the standard of scientific excellence

– emphasized by László Csernoch.

hirek.unideb.hu