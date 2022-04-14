A new penguin arrived at the Debrecen Zoo

The Debrecen Zoo has been hosting its papal penguin colony since 2008 as part of the European Species Conservation Breeding Program (EAZA EEP), during which time not only the penguins have been seen, but also their daily health walk, which visitors can accompany from today 13 From 45. In order for this large herd, which currently has 22 individuals, to continue to grow and preserve its genetic diversity every year, an exchange of individuals took place between the Debrecen and the Budapest Zoo on April 8, on the occasion of the Zoo Friends’ Day. Raisins moved to Budapest, and Csendeske, a young male dated in 2018, arrived. The newcomer has integrated into the already more balanced gender team surprisingly quickly, which is especially welcome as we approach World Penguins Day on April 25th. The institution is confident that it will soon be able to contribute to the success of the breeding program for this endangered species.

The only penguin species in Africa, the papal penguin (Spheniscus demersus) is native to the coast of the southern tip of the continent and the surrounding islands. It got its Hungarian name from the bare pink stain above its eyes, which helps in thermoregulation; when the penguin’s body temperature rises, more blood flows into this area and then cools down by the surrounding air. The black-and-white tailcoat typical of penguins is only striking on land, as it serves as an excellent hide color when swimming: the animal’s black back melts into the dark water mirror and its white belly into the translucent sunny sky, deceiving both prey and potential predators. The species is primarily threatened by industrial overfishing and oil pollution, which endangers its food sources in its original habitat, and is currently on the World Conservation Union (IUCN) Red List.

Debrecen Zoo