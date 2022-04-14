Moscow considers NATO arms shipments a military target

Russia considers U.S. and NATO arms shipments to be a legitimate military target on Ukrainian territory, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the HCLU on Wednesday.

“When Washington unconditionally supports the Kyiv regime’s militant efforts by pumping it with a mass of modern weapons, and full contact with the U.S. government over the situation around Ukraine seems pointless,” the diplomat said.

“At the same time, we make it clear to the Americans and other Westerners that their attempts to slow down our special operation and to inflict maximum damage on the Russian contingents and the Donetsk-Luhansk formations will be stifled. We warn that US-NATO arms shipments on Ukrainian territory are considered legitimate military targets,” he added.

He complained that the United States had so far given no explanation for its military-biological activities outside its borders. According to Ryabkov, this raises questions in Moscow about the US implementation of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BWC). As he said, Ukraine with the support of the United States carried out such activities by the Russian side of the Convention I and IV. infringement of Article

In an interview, Ryabkov accused the United States of wanting to make Russia insolvent.

MTI