University of Debrecen to Receive HuF 1.63 Billion for Vaccine Development

The University of Debrecen and the National Center for Public Health have been commissioned by the government to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus.

According to the decision the government provides additional funds of HuF 1.63 billion for the benefit of the University of Debrecen, and the National Center for Public Health will receive HuF 369.97 million from the budget. The University of Debrecen and the National Center for Public Health agreed in May, 2020 to promote the establishment of modern Hungarian vaccine production with the support of the Ministry of Human Resources.

