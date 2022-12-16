The parking discounts for electric cars are being tightened in Debrecen

The municipal assembly amended Municipal Decree 48/2014 (XI. 27) on the rules for the use of tolled waiting areas in the administrative area of Debrecen.



According to the decision, according to the new regulations effective from January 1, 2023, environmentally friendly cars (vehicles with light green base color license plates) can now use the waiting areas subject to the payment obligation only by paying a fee. Electric cars and zero-emission cars are considered environmentally friendly cars. This regulation precisely defines the three categories of electric vehicles:

pure electric car (environmental protection class: 5E)

externally charged hybrid electric vehicle – plug-in hybrid vehicle (environmental protection class: 5P)

extended-range hybrid electric car (environmental protection class: 5N)

Parking of vehicles classified in the above categories will be differentiated between paid and free parking, taking into account the principle of environmental awareness.

Individuals with a permanent address in Debrecen, who are owners or operators of pure electric vehicles classified in environmental protection class 5E, can use the waiting areas subject to the payment obligation without paying a fee from January 2, 2023.

To do this, they have to register free of charge at DV Parking Kft., where they have to show the official ID card confirming their address and the valid traffic license, with the entry “5E” next to the “V.9” code.

There will be a charge for parking on Csemete Street

The general assembly also decided to include Csemete Street in the toll zone, so the people living there will be entitled to purchase a discount pass for residents, as current residents can only park in the neighboring streets, which are in the toll zone. Csemete Street will be included in toll zone No. I from January 15, 2023.