Meteorology has issued a danger signal due to thunderstorms, sleet can cause problems in several counties

Due to the danger of sleet, the National Meteorological Service has issued a second-level warning for the area of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County for Friday.

In their warning, they wrote that late on Thursday evening, an extensive precipitation field arrived from the southwest, from which sleet may occur in the area of the northern counties, mainly in Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén county, as well as in Alpokaljá at night. In Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén county, even one millimeter of snow is not out of the question. Due to persistent, several hours of sleet, a second-level warning was issued for this county.

Light sleet is expected in Heves and Nógrád counties, a first-degree warning has been issued for these counties for Friday.

The meteorological service also issued a first-degree warning for Friday for the areas of Baranya, Bács-Kiskun, Békés, and Csongrád-Csanád counties due to thunderstorms.

Warming comes, then winter returns

On Friday, the highest daytime temperature is still expected to be between 9 and 15 degrees in most of the country, then it will start to cool down, and on Sunday only temperatures between minus 4 and plus 2 degrees can be expected. On Friday and Saturday, the wind will be generally strong and stormy in the mountainous regions, there may be snow in the east, then on Sunday, partly cloudy and sunny weather is expected – according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

On Friday, it is generally likely to be very cloudy or overcast, but in the south and east, the clouds may become more scattered. The contiguous precipitation zone moves to the northeast, scattered showers are likely behind it, and there is a greater chance of thunderstorms in the southern and eastern counties. From the evening, sleet and snow may occur in the northwestern regions, and sleet may also temporarily occur in the Transdanubian Central Mountains. The southerly wind is accompanied by strong gusts in the Viharsarok, and the wind turns to the northwest in the ever-increasing area, and to the north in Transdanubia. The highest daytime temperature is between 2 and 8 degrees in the northern and northwestern part of the country, and between 9 and 15 degrees elsewhere.

On Saturday, cloudy or overcast weather is likely, then the cloudiness will decrease from the northwest from midday, but the sky may remain cloudier throughout the eastern and northeastern half of the country. The change in the state of matter continues from the northwest, so sleet and snow will be characteristic of an increasingly large area, in addition, the intensity of the precipitation will gradually decrease, but temporary sleet may also occur. During the day, snow showers in Transdanubia, and snow is likely in the eastern part of the country. The north, north-west wind is strong, it will be stormy, especially in the mountainous areas, the air movement will start to moderate from the evening hours. The minimum temperature will be between minus 3 and plus 4, the maximum between minus 2 and plus 5 degrees, and the weather will be milder in the southeast.

On Sunday, slightly cloudy, sunny weather is likely, but the sky may remain cloudy in smaller areas, snow flurries may occur, but precipitation is not likely elsewhere. In the evening, clouds will start from the west. Air movement will remain moderate. The lowest night temperature is usually between minus 8 and minus 2 degrees, but it can be much colder in the less cloudy and snow-covered parts. The highest daytime temperature is between minus 4 and plus 2 degrees.