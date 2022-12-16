The man who bit a policewoman in Debrecen was legally sentenced to three years in prison

The court sentenced a man who bit a policewoman who was acting against him to three years in prison.

The Debrecen Court of Appeal upheld the first instance judgment of the Debrecen District Court – the court spokesperson informed MTI.

According to Dénes Dobó, the court also ordered the subsequent execution of a one-year prison sentence imposed in a previously final sentence, since the 40-year-old man committed the new act while under a suspended prison sentence.

The court found the defendant guilty of violence against an official and light bodily harm.

According to the facts, the drunken man went on a rampage with his companions in a housing estate in Debrecen and defied the policemen who were called. In the process, the policewoman who took action against him and used physical coercion bit him in the right calf, explained the spokesperson.