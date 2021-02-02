János Halász bought a more expensive SUV than his income for the whole year

Local News
János Halász bought a more expensive SUV than his income for the whole year

Another interesting thing emerged from a Fidesz declaration of assets.

According to his declaration of assets, János Halász, the iconic figure of Fidesz in Debrecen, earned about 10.4 million last year as a representative and did not show any other income, but he could get a 16 million Mercedes GLC 2020 urban SUV, the K-Monitor noticed.

Halász confirmed that he had bought the vehicle new, he told 444.hu that he had paid it out of savings, family help and a loan.

Although his bank statement includes a HUF 5 million bank loan and a HUF 2 million debt from an individual, he still had to spend his full 2020 income on this miracle vehicle.

 

debreceninap.hu

