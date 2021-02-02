An entire district of Debrecen supplied the staff of Kenézy Hospital with bean goulash and cakes

In a unique way, as a result of the cooperation of a part of Debrecen, 150 doctors and nurses received lunch at the Gyula Kenézy Hospital – the municipality of Debrecen said. The elderly living in Nagysándor settlement, with the help of the local community house, offered hot food and homemade cakes to the doctors and nurses working on the front line of the epidemic on February 1, 2021.

Deputy Mayor Diána Széles said in connection with the action: In Debrecen, a large-scale donation wave began during the second wave of the epidemic. At the initiative of the Charity Board, since November, countless companies from Debrecen have joined the campaign to help healthcare workers through schools and sports organizations. Today’s event, however, is special, as it was not yet the case in Debrecen that the community of a part of the city would make donations together. The collaboration of the elderly in Nagysándor settlement is exemplary in the epidemic situation. The retirement club members’ initiative that everyone makes cakes for the hospital staff was joined by the Nagysándor-Telep Community House, and together with their volunteers, they made 150 servings of bean goulash for a good purpose.

“We feel that these gestures are giving extra charge to healthcare workers as they are under a lot of pressure now.”

The head of the community house in Nagysándor-telep, István Aba-Horváth, said that they are constantly watching the events in the city and thinking together with the leaders of the city.

“We have to think even more about the pandemic, and the community thought we couldn’t recognize the work of healthcare workers with anything other than offering them our own manual work to make them lunch,” added István Aba-Horváth.

The 150 servings of bean goulash and several trays of homemade cakes were taken over by Judit Seres, Deputy Director of Nursing of the Gyula Kenézy Campus, thanking the community of the Nagysándor settlement. The food was given to the staff of the covid department.

