On Monday morning, the roof structure of an uninhabited building was loosened, tiles hung high, endangering passers-by in Vágóhíd Street in Debrecen. The county’s professional firefighters were alerted and they manually removed the loosened tiles through a plug ladder.

In the evening, a fire broke out in the chimney of a family house in Hajdúhadház, Árpád Street. The professional firefighters of Hajdúböszörmény removed the smoldering parts with hand tools.

police.hu