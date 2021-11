The House of Literature in Debrecen is addressed to the playful young and old with the title My Fabulous Advent Calendar.

In preparation for the holiday, a new puzzle awaits the children every day from December 1 to 24 in connection with the upcoming Elephant Catcher temporary exhibition. Museum educators come up with new surprises for those who solve the problems every day.

The House of Literature in Debrecen awaits its visitors every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 28 Péterfia út.

