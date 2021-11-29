This year’s first Advent candle was lit in Debrecen

The first Advent candle was lit in the Memorial Garden on November 28, 2021, with the participation of the mayor of the city and representatives of the three churches. The lights of the city’s decorative lighting also were lit on.

The first flame on the Advent wreath is lit, whose candles symbolize faith and hope, joy and love at the same time. With the far-lit fire, we express that we all want to rejoice in each other, in the encounter, in the holiday. And as far as one can forget the gray, struggling everyday life – these are the words that Mayor László Papp greeted the people of Debrecen on the first Sunday of Advent, at an event held in the Memorial Garden. The mayor added that this is why we have decided to dress the city for a celebration and what we can do to create an Advent atmosphere in Debrecen that will make us happier and happier to wait for Christmas.

In connection with the lighting of the first Advent candle, Ferenc Palánki, the county bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Debrecen-Nyíregyháza, Fülöp Kocsis, the archbishop-metropolitan of the Greek Catholic Archdiocese of Hajdúdorog, and Lajos Püski, chief of the Transylvanian Reformed Church, Eventually, representatives of the three churches, as well as Mayor László Papp, lit the first candle on the Advent wreath, and then the festive lights of the city center came on.

Debrecen City Hall Press