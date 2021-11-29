460 Patients Died and 27,830 New Infections Were Found in Hungary Over the Weekend

460 patients have died and another 27,830 new coronavirus infections have been found in Hungary, koronavirus.gov.hu ​​reported on Monday, highlighting that 6,120,959 people have been vaccinated so far, 5,839,078 of them in the second, 2 477,399 had already received the third dose of the vaccine.

Hospitals are treating 7,438 patients with coronavirus, 538 of whom are on ventilators.



There are 52,452 people in official home quarantine, and the number of samples is 8,423,435. They highlighted that, in view of the success, the government has extended the vaccination campaign, so it is possible to go to the vaccination points between 7 am and 7 pm until Sunday, even without prior appointment. In the first week of the vaccination campaign, 784,000 people were vaccinated, 643,000 of them had already received the third booster dose, and 96,000 people who had not been vaccinated had applied for the vaccine. They added that hospitals are expecting visitors with an increased vaccination capacity this week for either the first or missed second or booster third vaccinations. Those who go without an appointment will be vaccinated on a first-come, first-served basis, and those who have pre-registered and booked an appointment online can avoid waiting. It was emphasized that the booster, third vaccination was also recommended for anyone who had received their previous vaccination more than four months earlier. A booster dose can again increase protection by 80 to 90 percent.



They also wrote that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) also authorized the vaccination of 5-11 year olds with the Pfizer vaccine last Thursday. “Hungary is also ready to organize this, the government has ordered additional Pfizer vaccines for children, the first shipment is expected to arrive around December 21,” they wrote. It was also reported that the first major scientific research in Hungary (HUN-VE study) on the effectiveness of vaccinations was published. The research finds that all vaccines used in Hungary have shown high and extremely high efficacy in preventing infection and coronavirus-related deaths. Vaccination increased protection against the fatal outcome of the disease to 88 to 98 percent and to infection from 69 to 89 percent. “Vaccination, no matter what the vaccine, is scientifically proven to be life-saving, significantly reducing the risk of death. Unvaccinated people are twenty times more likely to die in the spring in Hungary, ”the government said.

They also reminded that in addition to healthcare facilities and public transport, masks should once again be worn in shops, shopping malls, post offices, customer service, theaters, cinemas, museums and sporting events. The use of masks at indoor cultural and other events, gyms, swimming pools, spas and catering shops is mandatory for those who work there, they added. In crèches, kindergartens, schools, principals, in higher education institutions, rectors, and in other workplaces, employers can determine the rules for wearing a mask. A third vaccination is required for healthcare workers, the statement said. To increase vaccination, employers may require vaccination for their employees. Vaccination is expected in the public sector, and mayors can decide on it. Companies that require their employees to be vaccinated can also request vaccines from county vaccination teams, in which case occupational physicians can also give the vaccine, they wrote.

It was also reported that the majority of the Hungarian population has registered for vaccination and has already received it, and those who have not can still do so on the website www.vakcinainfo.gov.hu. After registration, appointments for vaccinations can be booked at the GP and on the Internet at www.eeszt.gov.hu. In the appointment book, anyone with a valid registration can book an appointment for the vaccination – the first, the missed second and the third vaccination. According to the map of the site, most people have been registered in Budapest (189,244) and Pest County (149,375) so far. It is followed by Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (68,463), Hajdú-Bihar (60,025), Bács-Kiskun (57,866) and Győr-Moson-Sopron counties (55,188).

The county least affected by the infection is still Tolna, with 22,781 infected.

