CDU head to pay official visit to Budapest

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who heads the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), will make an official visit to Budapest on Thursday, the daily Magyar Nemzet said citing diplomatic sources.

Kramp-Karrenbauer will meet Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Defence Minister Tibor Benkő during her visit, the daily said. The German defence minister, who succeeded Chancellor Angela Merkel as CDU chairwoman, aims to strengthen cooperation with countries in Central Europe and “correct various political debates that have weighed on German-Hungarian relations in recent years”, it said.

MTI