On Tuesday It Was 9.6 Celsius Warmer Than Average

On the second day of Christmas, it was an average of 9.6 degrees warmer than usual at this time – according to the Facebook post of the National Meteorological Service on Wednesday.

It was at least 6 degrees above normal everywhere, but there were places where the thermometers showed 15 degrees more on Tuesday. The warmest was in Baja, where 17 degrees were registered on the second day of Christmas. According to the infographic prepared for the post, on December 26th, the northern and southern thirds of the country were 11-12 degrees warmer than usual, while the middle part of the country was less than average.

MTI

pixabay