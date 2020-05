DKV has just announced that there is a construction work on the Nagyerdei Boulevard, on the road section in front of the Strandfürdő.

During the time of the construction work, the contractor will close the bus stop called Clinics in the direction of the University from Thursday morning, May 21, 2020, from 7 am to 5 pm, and the buses will not stop there. During this period, buses 10, 10Y, 13 and 24 will stop at the tram stop called Clinics.

DKV

pixabay