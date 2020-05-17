BMW Group Takes Possession of the Industrial Area to Host Its Plant in Debrecen

Tóháti Zsuzsa

„We are still committed to our new plant in Debrecen. However, due to the economic situation caused by the coronavirus epidemic, we have to rethink the schedule of the work to be carried out” – said Michele Melchiorre, Director of BMW Group Plant in Debrecen on 15 May 2020.

The preparatory processes related to the construction of BMW Group’s future plant in Debrecen have reached another important milestone: after the successful land preparation work carried out by the City of Debrecen, BMW Group is going to take possession of the site officially by the end of May. Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary and dr. László Papp, Mayor of Debrecen presented the result of the preparation work to Michele Melchiorre, Director of BMW Group Plant in Debrecen. At the site visit, the official handover process began and it is to be completed by the end of May.

„We are extremely pleased with the processes already accomplished in connection with the project, which made it possible for us to start the first steps of construction according to the original plans. We thank the City of Debrecen and the Hungarian Government for their confidence and professional cooperation” – declared Michele Melchiorre concerning the transfer of the industrial site.

Since August 2019, BMW Group has employed twenty local staff members, and the facility to be set up will provide more than one thousand new jobs in the region. Their current job offers are available at BMW Group’s official career page: https://www.bmwgroup.jobs/hu.

debrecen.hu

pixabay

