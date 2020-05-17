Planned Operations to be Resumed from Monday

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Planned operations and some screening procedures will be restarted from Monday as the coronavirus epidemic continues to subside, the chief medical officer has said.

Speaking at a regular press conference of the operative board coordinating the epidemic response, Cecília Müller said screenings related to occupational health procedures will be resumed. One-third of the beds reserved for potential coronavirus patients can be freed, Müller said. ICU beds will still be kept in reserve, she added. Speaking at the same press conference, Róbert Kiss, a member of the operative board, said the authorities had started 363 procedures regarding breaches of epidemic-related regulations. They took action in 90 cases of spreading fake news, 27 cases of threatening with public danger, 116 cases of fraud and 21 cases of misdemeanours, he said. The authorities have also handled 50,343 cases of violations of the movement restriction regulations, he added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

