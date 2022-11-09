LMP Proposes Referendum on Battery Plant Projects

Opposition LMP is proposing holding a national referendum on the construction of new battery plants in the country.

“The government is contributing tens of billions of forints to multinational projects without consulting the people,” LMP co-leader Erzsébet Schmuck told a press conference on Tuesday, adding that the battery plants “will destroy the environment and exploit the water base”. Referring to a massive battery plant being constructed near Debrecen, in eastern Hungary, Schmuck said the plant would use 1,000 cubic metres of water per hour and emit high degrees of noise and heat. Residents were not consulted before construction began, Schmuck said, adding that similar projects were in a preparatory phase in Győrszentiván and Tata, in the west, and insisted that “the government wants us to pay with our future”.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay