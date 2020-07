Online sales in Hungary reached HUF 188bn in the second quarter, climbing 34pc from the same period a year earlier, data compiled by consultancy GKI Digital and internet marketplace Jofogas show.

The scale of the increase was the largest in five years, with sales of food, electronics, home furnishings and DIY products rising the fastest, boosted by a pandemic lockdown and the temporary shift to online learning.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay