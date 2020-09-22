Hungary to Support Ethnic Minority Teachers

Hungary has allocated 4.2 billion forints (EUR 11.6m) to support teachers in Hungary’s ethnic minorities, the state secretary for church and minority relations said.

The funding will be available in 2020 and 2021, Miklós Soltész said noting that some 110,000 children and youth currently receive ethnic minority education. Minority councils operate 95 institutions, mostly in education, and several state-run schools provide minority language classes, he said. A scholarship scheme for minority teachers, with a 720 million forint budget this academic year, serves the purpose of keeping teachers in the profession, he said, adding that the increased funding will allow to offer a further 500 scholarships, along with the 370 provided so far. Awardees will be required to work as minority teachers for at least as long as the time they received the scholarships, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay