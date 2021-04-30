Hungary Records 186 Covid Fatalities, 2,584 New Infections

Fully 186 patients, generally elderly with co-morbidities, died over the past 24 hours, while 2,584 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday.

So far 3,870,222 people have received a first jab, while 1,822,655 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections went down to 245,928, while hospitals are treating 5,554 Covid patients, 662 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 31,133 people in official quarantine, while 5,349,792 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 776,983 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 27,358. Fully 503,697 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay