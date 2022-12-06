Hungarian PM Attends EU-Western Balkans Summit

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Hungarian PM Attends EU-Western Balkans Summit
Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is scheduled to participate in the EU-Western Balkans summit.

Orbán left for Tirana, the capital of Albania, on Monday afternoon. According to information from the European Council, this will be the first ever summit between EU and Western Balkan leaders to take place in the Western Balkan region. “The summit is an opportunity to reconfirm the key importance of strategic partnership between the EU and the Western Balkans, a region with a clear EU perspective,” the Council said on its website. The main topics of discussion will be “tackling together the consequences of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, intensifying political and policy engagement, reinforcing security and building resilience against foreign interference, and addressing the challenges posed by migration, the fight against terrorism and organised crime”, it added. Leaders are expected to issue a declaration at the end of the summit, the website said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

Related Posts

Agriculture Minister Greets 11th Agriculture Forum for Carpathian Basin

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungarian PM Attends EU-Western Balkans Summit

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Tuesday Starts With Rainfall, But It May Be Sunny in the Afternoon

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *