Hungarian PM Attends EU-Western Balkans Summit

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is scheduled to participate in the EU-Western Balkans summit.

Orbán left for Tirana, the capital of Albania, on Monday afternoon. According to information from the European Council, this will be the first ever summit between EU and Western Balkan leaders to take place in the Western Balkan region. “The summit is an opportunity to reconfirm the key importance of strategic partnership between the EU and the Western Balkans, a region with a clear EU perspective,” the Council said on its website. The main topics of discussion will be “tackling together the consequences of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, intensifying political and policy engagement, reinforcing security and building resilience against foreign interference, and addressing the challenges posed by migration, the fight against terrorism and organised crime”, it added. Leaders are expected to issue a declaration at the end of the summit, the website said.