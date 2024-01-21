Snowfall and Sleet Arrive on Tuesday

There will be no precipitation until Monday evening, after which there will be rain, sleet and snow in the northeast and east again.

On Sunday, the sky will be clear in the cloudy northeastern regions, too, and after the undisturbed sunny weather, mostly veil clouds may arrive from the west, but no precipitation will occur. The southerly wind can only pick up at the northwestern border. The highest daytime temperature is usually expected to be between 1 and 6 degrees, the weather may be colder in snowy regions, and slightly milder in Sopron. By late evening, the temperature will drop to between -7 and -2 degrees. There is no need to expect a frontal effect. The nervous system of front-sensitive people may temporarily calm down, and the unpleasant symptoms will disappear.

On Monday, in the second half of the day, thicker frontal clouds will arrive from the northwest. Precipitation is not likely until the evening, but rain and sleet may occur in several places at night, and snow may also fall, especially in the northeast. The south and southeast winds will be brisk, accompanied by strong gusts in North Transdanubia. The minimum will usually be between -9 and -3 degrees, we can also expect colder weather in frosty places. The peak value will be between 1 and 7 degrees.

24.hu

pixabay