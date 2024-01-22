Extreme Storm Has Hit Great Britain: Hungarian Flights Also Affected

A hurricane-force storm hit Great Britain on Sunday evening, causing major traffic disruptions across the country. British meteorology, which has been signaling the arrival of the Atlantic storm named Isha for days, issued the second highest orange alert for almost the entire country.

According to the service’s Sunday night report, the strongest wind gust of almost 150 kilometers per hour was measured in the Snowdonia region of northern Wales, but wind speeds of 90-120 kilometers per hour are also common in London and many other regions of the country. In Scotland, the authorities completely stopped rail traffic from Sunday evening until Monday morning as a precaution, speed limits were ordered on several sections of the railway lines in England and Wales. More than 45,000 residential properties in Northern Ireland and 7,000 in England and Wales lost power due to damage to the wiring system.

Aviation was disrupted by the storm mainly at the airports in North-West England, Scotland and Ireland. By Sunday evening, 114 flights had been canceled at Dublin Airport, and many of the flights from Great Britain to Belfast had been diverted to other airports. At the largest British airport, Heathrow, located on the western border of London, however, despite the stormy winds, traffic was continuous, and there were no reports of flight cancellations until Sunday night. The British Airways evening flight from Heathrow to Budapest took off one hour late. Wizz Air’s Budapest flight from Luton Airport, located north of London, was more than two hours late, but was also able to depart.

Hurricane Isha, which hit the British Isles from the Atlantic Ocean, is expected to move away by Monday morning, according to meteorologists. For more than a week before the arrival of the storm, it was unusually cold for the season in Great Britain: temperatures well below minus 10 degrees were measured in the northern parts of the country in the morning. At the same time, Isha brought a significant relief: for the next week, the forecast predicts temperature maximums of plus 10-14 degrees.

debreceninap.hu