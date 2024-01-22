Icelandic Striker Joined DVSC

DVSC signed Thor Úlfarsson, the club reported on Sunday.

The 185 cm tall, 23-year-old Icelandic striker was brought up by Breidablik, and was on loan at Víkingur Ólafsvík when he was young. His career really started in the United States in 2021, he scored 19 goals in 25 games for Duke in the university league, and was included in several All-Star teams.

He continued his career in MLS in 2022, drafted by the Houston Dynamo in the first round, and he did not disappoint. In total, he played in 49 matches in the American professional league, he records 7 goals and 2 assists, and now he returns to Europe and can prove his talent in the colors of DVSC.

debreceninap.hu