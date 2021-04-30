Hungary Receiving Another 400,000 China Vaccines

A shipment of 400,000 vaccines was scheduled to arrive from China on Thursday, the minister of foreign affairs and trade said, adding that the past few months had seen “extremely effective cooperation” between China and Hungary.

Péter Szijjártó said Hungary had so far received 1.7 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, helping the country reach the second highest vaccination rate in the European Union. Speaking ahead of talks by phone between Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Szijjártó said the new shipment arriving today would help raise the number of vaccinated Hungarians to 4 million in the next few days. “Supplies are continuous, and we will discuss the timing of deliveries for the coming weeks with the Chinese side,” Szijjártó said. “Air transport will continue,” the minister said. “We’re now negotiating with China on the transport schedule for the following weeks,” he said, adding that the 5,000,000 inoculation target could be reached soon.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay