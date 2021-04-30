Opposition MEPs Nominate Hungary Health-Care Workers for European Citizens’ Prize

MEPs of the Hungarian opposition parties will nominate the Hungarian Chamber of Doctors, and “by extension every Hungarian health-care worker”, for the European Citizens’ Prize.

In a statement signed by MEPs of the Democratic Coalition, the Momentum Movement, the Socialists and Jobbik, the parties said the coronavirus pandemic had brought about unprecedented challenges for the health-care system and its professionals. “The past year has shown that we can count on Hungarian health-care workers, even in the greatest calamity; even when they have to work amid inhuman circumstances. They are without doubt the greatest heroes of the fight against the pandemic; thousands of truly brave people,” the statement said.

