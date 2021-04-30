Opposition MEPs Nominate Hungary Health-Care Workers for European Citizens’ Prize

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Opposition MEPs Nominate Hungary Health-Care Workers for European Citizens’ Prize

MEPs of the Hungarian opposition parties will nominate the Hungarian Chamber of Doctors, and “by extension every Hungarian health-care worker”, for the European Citizens’ Prize.

 

In a statement signed by MEPs of the Democratic Coalition, the Momentum Movement, the Socialists and Jobbik, the parties said the coronavirus pandemic had brought about unprecedented challenges for the health-care system and its professionals. “The past year has shown that we can count on Hungarian health-care workers, even in the greatest calamity; even when they have to work amid inhuman circumstances. They are without doubt the greatest heroes of the fight against the pandemic; thousands of truly brave people,” the statement said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Hungary Receiving Another 400,000 China Vaccines

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary Records 186 Covid Fatalities, 2,584 New Infections

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Opposition MEPs Nominate Hungary Health-Care Workers for European Citizens’ Prize

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *