This is why the stench spread in Hajdúszoboszló

This is why the stench spread in Hajdúszoboszló

On Saturday evening in Hajdúszoboszló, at the end of the West Line, a lot of manure was on fire – the county disaster management informed our newspaper.

The professional firefighters of Hajdúszoboszló intervened with a jet of water and hand tools.

Additional fires occurred in the county on Saturday:

Early on Saturday afternoon, three thousand square meters of dry weed burned in Nyírgels, Vasútállomás street. The professional firefighters of Nyíradony marched, who extinguished the flames with a jet of water.

In Nádudvar, Jókai Street, three hundred square meters burned. The workers there circled the flames with a machine, and the professional firefighters of Püspökladány extinguished it with a jet of water.

 

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate

