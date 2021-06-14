Man steals his own cousin’s wallet during a family visit

The man wanted to use a stolen student ID in Tiszacsege – writes police.hu.

The Balmazújváros Police Headquarters prosecuted a Pilis resident for forgery and theft of public documents. According to the investigation, the suspect was visiting a relative in Tiszafüred on February 24, 2021, where he stole his cousin’s wallet. After he left for home, he took out his student ID card and discarded his wallet and its contents.

The next day, the police stopped him in Tiszacsege, where he wanted to prove his identity with the document belonging to his acquaintance. The theft was revealed during the inspection, so he was arrested. The 30-year-old man was interrogated as a suspect and he testified.

The police of Balmazújváros performed the necessary procedural acts and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu