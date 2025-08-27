Average gross earnings rose to 704,400 forints in June in Hungary

In June 2025, the average gross monthly earnings of full-time employees amounted to 704,400 forints, while the average net earnings were 484,200 forints. Gross earnings were 9.7 percent higher, net earnings 9.6 percent higher, and real earnings 4.8 percent higher than a year earlier, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported on Wednesday.

The median gross earnings stood at 567,700 forints, while the median net earnings reached 395,000 forints, exceeding the same period of the previous year by 10.3 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively.

Regular gross earnings (excluding bonuses, rewards, and one-off payments) averaged 655,600 forints in June, which was 9.5 percent higher than in the same month of the previous year. Regular gross earnings averaged 650,400 forints in the business sector, 658,300 forints in the public sector, and 698,100 forints in the non-profit sector, representing increases of 9.4 percent, 9.2 percent, and 10.6 percent year-on-year, respectively.

Real earnings rose by 4.8 percent alongside a 4.6 percent increase in consumer prices compared to the same period of the previous year.

From January to June, the average gross earnings of full-time employees amounted to 692,800 forints, while average net earnings were 476,100 forints. Gross earnings exceeded the same period of the previous year by 9.2 percent, and net earnings by 9.0 percent, the KSH reported.

