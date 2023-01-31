AGROmashEXPO Draws 44,000 Visitors

Agricultural exhibition AGROmashEXPO drew some 44,000 visitors between January 25-28, conference centre Hungexpo said.

The exhibition focused on technological progress offering solutions to the challenges arising from the war in Ukraine and climate change, Hungexpo said. Agriculture Minister István Nagy, the event’s patron, said earlier that the government was planning new forms of support for the use of precision machinery, which he said were key to modern agriculture. Despite the challenges, Hungarian agriculture has improved significantly in recent years, and it is expected to grow this year, Nagy said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay