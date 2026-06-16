CATL Debrecen launches new recruitment campaign with active community presence

CATL Debrecen is launching another recruitment campaign this July, primarily targeting people living in Debrecen and the surrounding county. In the coming months, the company will also appear at major local events such as Campus Festival and the Flower Carnival, while further strengthening its professional partnerships with educational institutions. CATL Debrecen currently employs 1,470 people, and the company aims to increase its workforce to 2,300 employees by the end of the year.

Wide-ranging career opportunities in the region

CATL Debrecen’s fifth recruitment campaign, running from July until mid-September, is aimed at people living in Debrecen and its metropolitan area. As a result of the company’s investment, which has been underway since 2022, battery module production is now taking place on three production lines. Once the necessary permits are obtained, trial production of battery cells can also begin, which will lead to a further significant increase in the number of employees.

The internationally leading company offers local employees development opportunities at one of Europe’s most modern manufacturing facilities, which applies Industry 4.0 technologies. The company is primarily looking for applicants in the fields of production, logistics, quality assurance and occupational safety, while it also continuously advertises office-based positions.

As part of the campaign launching in mid-summer, CATL Debrecen’s recruiters will be present at several major events, including Campus Festival in July and the Flower Carnival in August. Interested candidates will also encounter the company’s advertisements in public spaces, on vehicles and online platforms.

Focus on training and future talent

CATL Debrecen considers identifying young local talent and supporting their professional development a key priority. In recent years, the company has established long-term strategic partnerships with several Hungarian educational institutions, which have become key partners for the company. CATL regularly participates in university and vocational school events such as the Debrecen Vocational Festival, Hello Szakma, the University of Debrecen Career Fair and Career Day, as well as the Faculty of Science and Technology Professional Day.

In 2024, CATL’s Hungarian subsidiary entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with the University of Debrecen to support the practical training of engineering students, develop educational materials, and implement joint research projects in the fields of battery technology and the energy industry. The company’s internship programme has attracted significant interest for years, allowing students to gain insight into the company’s operations during their studies.

Since 2024, the company has also been developing its cooperation with the Debrecen Vocational Training Centre (DSZC). At DSZC recruitment events, students can learn not only about employment opportunities but also about the company and the career paths it offers. The partnership between CATL Debrecen and DSZC is expected to deepen in the future: the company plans to introduce a scholarship programme for students at technical schools and organise joint training programmes for future employees, including industrial mechanical, electrical and quality assurance technicians.

Workforce could grow to 2,300 employees by the end of 2026

Since 2023, CATL Debrecen has carried out four recruitment campaigns. As a result, the company currently employs 1,470 people, including local employees and contracted workers. In addition, Chinese specialists are supporting the smooth launch of cell production by assisting with the installation of the technology and transferring the expertise required for operating the facility, helping Hungarian employees prepare for manufacturing operations. The company’s goal is to have a workforce of 2,300 employees by the end of the year.

Employing local workers remains a priority for CATL Debrecen. However, the battery industry represents an entirely new economic sector in Hungary, and the company applies one of the world’s most advanced technologies, meaning that significant efforts are required to recruit a sufficient number of local talents. Due to the scale of the Debrecen investment and the advanced technologies used at the plant, CATL Debrecen needs a large number of employees who are open to learning and able to adapt to a modern manufacturing environment. During the selection process, CATL places the greatest emphasis on talent, knowledge, dedication, commitment and openness to new technologies.

The expansion of CATL Debrecen is important not only for the company but also for the entire region. The creation of new jobs, cooperation with vocational training institutions and the introduction of modern industrial technologies all contribute to Debrecen’s economic development and strengthen the competitiveness of the region.

(CATL)