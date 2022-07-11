DaLiCo summer university course in Debrecen

The development of the digital skills necessary for data management is the focus of the international online project, which is being organized by four countries – the Netherlands, Hungary, Germany, and Spain – from July 11 to 15. among them the University of Debrecen University and National Library.

The “Data Literacy in Context” (DaLiCo) summer course launched in 2019 – which the partner countries hold every year at a different location and topic – is organized by DEENK for the first time. The project is based on the topic of data management and digital literacy and builds the necessary training frameworks. More than 80 people registered for this summer’s university course.

Our primary task is to create an educational framework focusing on the development of the digital skills necessary for data management, and to ensure the exchange of best practices and know-how methods – research support librarian

– Judit Éva Fazekas-Paragh informed the portal hirek.unideb.hu.

The head of the University of Debrecen University and National Library’s Education and Research Support Department emphasized: that the event appeals to the young generation of researchers so that by following the development of digital technologies, they can use them in their research work up-to-date and incorporate new digital work processes into their daily lives in order to meet the new financier and institutional requirements. requirements.

The topics of the summer university course include the management of open data (Open Data), research data (Open Science), as well as issues of data sharing.

The workshops organized during the program also provide a theoretical overview of EU trends in open data research, and the afternoon sessions focus on the tools that demonstrate data collection, evaluation, and organization methods.

In addition to DEENK staff, lecturers from HAW Hamburg, the University of Valencia, and the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht will also share their experiences with the course participants.

